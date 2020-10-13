Lakers championship coach has Central PA ties

Before he was coaching the Los Angeles Lakers, Frank Vogel was playing small-school college basketball in Central Pennsylvania.

Vogel grew up in Wildwood Crest, New Jersey. He then tripped to Huntington to play Division III basketball at Juniata College.

Next, he left his playing days behind at Juniata College to become a student manager of the Kentucky Wildcats basketball team. That sparked his coaching career.

Vogel has served as head coach of the Indiana Pacers and Orlando Magic. He also was an assistant coach and video coordinator with the Boston Celtics for eight years.

Vogel’s Lakers defeated the Miami Heat in six games to win the NBA Finals Sunday night.