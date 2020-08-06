Lafferty makes playoff debut, Pens drop game 3 of series to Montreal

Pittsburgh Penguins center Sam Lafferty (37) handles the puck during an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

Hollidaysburg native Sam Lafferty made his playoff debut for the Pittsburgh Penguins Wednesday night.

He played for 7:40 and did not register any points.

The Penguins lost a two-goal lead and the Canadiens took the game with a third-period netter. The Pens are now just one game away from elimination. You can view a more complete report below courtesy of The Associated Press:

TORONTO (AP) — Jeff Petry scored 5:33 into the third period as the Montreal Canadiens rallied from two goals down and beat Pittsburgh 4-3 in Game 3, pushing the Penguins to the brink of elimination in the best-of-five series.

Shea Weber had a goal and two assists for Montreal, Paul Byron added a goal and an assist, and Jonathan Drouin also scored.

Carey Price stopped 30 shots for the Canadiens. Montreal can advance to the normal first round with 16 teams with win in Game 4 on Friday.

Patric Hornqvist, Jason Zucker and Teddy Blueger scored for fifth-seeded Pittsburgh, which led 3-1 after Blueger’s goal 5:34 into the second. Matt Murray finished with 27 saves.