ALTOONA, Pa. (WTAJ) – The Lady Hornets of Juniata Valley sent a message Saturday.

Led by Halee Smith’s 32 points, 25 of them in the second half, Juniata Valley downed Bishop Guilfoyle 65-50 for a statement win on the road.

Hayden Taylor, who according to head coach Rachelle Hopsicker, was “as sick as a dog,” battled to pour in 21 points.