Justin Bonsignore wins NASCAR Modified Tour season opener at Jennerstown

JENNERSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour made its long awaited return to the Jennerstown Speedway Complex for the first time since 2006, on Sunday.

New York driver Justin Bonsignore was victorious, in his first start at the Western PA oval. The “Morocco Welding Wade Cole Memorial 133 presented by Dunleavy’s Truck and Trailer Repair” marked the 15th event the series held at the Laurel Highlands asphalt oval track. The event was initially delayed three months due to COVID-19 pandemic.

Spectators were not permitted in the grandstands for the event to stay in accordance with NASCAR’s current social distancing policy. The event was available for online live stream viewing, free of charge, and with a full TV production crew on hand.

The Jennerstown victory marked a 27th career triumph for Justin Bonsignore in the NASCAR Modified Tour, and gives him the point standings lead as the winner of the first round of the year.

The top five finishers, officially were: Bonsignore, Lutz, McKennedy, Pennsylvanian Matt Hirschman (a former winner at Jennerstown), and former tour Rookie of the Year Calvin Carroll.

The NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour is set to return to Jennerstown on August 22nd, 2020. The event will be open to fans for grandstand attendance.

For event information, fans can visit https://www.jennerstown.org/.