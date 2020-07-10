Juniata Valley hires boys and girls basketball coaches

ALEXANDRIA, PA. (WTAJ) – Juniata Valley has found the next two leaders for its basketball programs.

Alan Robinson, who coached under previous head coach T.J. Anderson, will coach the boys, while Michael Smith takes over the girls program.

Smith, a former Juniata Valley football coach and current teacher at the school, is the father of recent JV grad Halee Smith, and rising senior Olivia Smith. He takes over for Rachelle Hopsicker, whose recommendation for rehiring was removed after she requested more time to look at her options.

Hopsicker led the Lady Hornets to back-to-back state title game appearances in 2017 and 2018.