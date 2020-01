ALEXANDRIA, Pa. (WTAJ) – Behind Hayden Taylor’s 19, the Juniata Valley Lady Hornets even their season series with Bellwood-Antis, winning 51-44 Thursday in Alexandria.

The loss was the first of the year for the Lady Blue Devils, who clawed back from double-digits to tie the game in the fourth quarter. But big shots by Lexie Reed and Avery Taylor helped seal the deal for the Lady Hornets.