Juniata Valley basketball coaching positions remain open

ALEXANDRIA, PA. (WTAJ) – Juniata Valley is still looking to fill the void for both a boys and girls varsity basketball coach.

The process started back in March when the school shockingly opened up both positions, previously held by T.J. Anderson on the boys side and Rachelle Hopsicker on the girls side.

Both coaches re-applied for the job, but Anderson has since taken the boys job on Philipsburg-Osceola. Hopsicker, meanwhile was slated to get the job, before a school board meeting Wednesday made it clear the position would remain open. She told WTAJ she is still trying to come to grips with the situation.

“It’s heartbreaking especially since it affects not only the coaches, it affects the teams from the elementary on up along with the entire community. Lots of tears have been shed,” Hopsicker said to WTAJ via text Thursday night.

Hopsicker turned the Lady Hornets into a force after taking over for Jama Greene. She led JV to back-to-back PIAA Class 1A state title games, while posting a 162-62 record in nine seasons. Anderson helped the boys team to two state tournaments, which included a district six title in 2019.