Johnstown to welcome home world wrestling champion Bo Bassett

CAMBRIA COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Bishop McCort Catholic High School and the Johnstown community plans to come together tomorrow to welcome home the teenage world champion wrestler.

Bo Bassett, 14, of Bishop McCort, took home the World Champion title for the 45-kilogram weight class at the Cadet World Wrestling Championships in Budapest, Hungary.

On July 27 at 11:30 a.m., a parade of supporters and family will begin at The Compound in Richland Township, Bassett’s training facility, according to a press release from Bishop McCort. It will then head toward the high school where the community will welcome home their World Champion at noon.

Bassett earned a spot on both the Freestyle and Greco-Roman teams representing the U.S. There have only been 5 wrestlers in the past 20 years that made both teams.

Additionally, it’s reported Bassett is the youngest World Champion in the history of the Championships, which is meant for 16- to 17-year-old wrestlers. He was also named the most outstanding wrestler of the entire Freestyle event, the press release said.

Other Crusher wrestlers who have achieved national recognition will also be celebrated.