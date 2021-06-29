Johnstown Tomahawks release 2021-22 schedule

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Tomahawks released their full schedule for their 10th anniversary season.
The season begins in Blaine, Minnesota with the NAHL Showcase happening Sept. 15 through 18, according to their press release. The first puck drop will take place Sept. 24 as the Tomahawks face against the Northeast Generals.
The first home game starts where last season left off – against the Maryland Black Bears – Oct. 2 at the 1st Summit Arena. They’ll be seeking revenge after the Black Bears eliminated them in the opening round of the Robertson Cup Playoffs.
