Johnstown Tomahawks release 2021-22 schedule

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Tomahawks released their full schedule for their 10th anniversary season.

The season begins in Blaine, Minnesota with the NAHL Showcase happening Sept. 15 through 18, according to their press release. The first puck drop will take place Sept. 24 as the Tomahawks face against the Northeast Generals.

Are you ready for hockey? We are! Here's the schedule for our TENTH season of Tomahawks hockey in Johnstown! We can't wait to have everyone at 1ST SUMMIT ARENA on October 2 for our home opener against Maryland!



FULL SCHEDULE HERE: https://t.co/VLVK2uwfCf pic.twitter.com/7rbSxSgs7t — Johnstown Tomahawks (@JohnstownHawks) June 29, 2021

The first home game starts where last season left off – against the Maryland Black Bears – Oct. 2 at the 1st Summit Arena. They’ll be seeking revenge after the Black Bears eliminated them in the opening round of the Robertson Cup Playoffs.

You can find their full schedule here on their website.

To get season tickets or flex for the upcoming season, fill out this online form.

For more information, head to the Tomahawk’s website, Facebook and Twitter.