Johnstown Tomahawks main camp open to public this weekend

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Tomahawks Main Camp will open to the public this weekend starting July 24 at Summit Arena.
All games are free and open to the public. New and returning players will hit the ice to fight for a spot on the Tomahawks roster. The Tomahawks drafted 18 players in the NAHL Draft on July 14.
2021-22 TOMAHAWKS MAIN CAMP SCHEDULE
JULY 24
Game 1: 5 p.m.
Game 2: 6:30 p.m.
Game 3: 8 p.m.
JULY 25
Game 1: 9 a.m.
Game 2: 10:30 a.m.
Game 3: 12 p.m.
Game 4: 4 p.m.
Game 5: 5:30 p.m.
Game 6: 7 p.m.
JULY 26
Game 1: 9 a.m.
Game 2: 10:30 a.m.
Game 3: 12 p.m.
Game 4: 4 p.m.
Game 5: 5:30 p.m.
Game 6: 7 p.m.
JULY 27
All-Star Game: 11 a.m.
Last season, the Tomahawks fell in game five of the first-round series against the Robertson Cup playoffs 4-3.