Johnstown Tomahawks main camp open to public this weekend

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) — The Johnstown Tomahawks Main Camp will open to the public this weekend starting July 24 at Summit Arena.

All games are free and open to the public. New and returning players will hit the ice to fight for a spot on the Tomahawks roster. The Tomahawks drafted 18 players in the NAHL Draft on July 14.

Are you excited for hockey to be back in Johnstown? We sure are and Saturday is the day! Our main camp opens July 24 at 5 PM at 1st Summit Arena. All games are free and open to the public. Come get an early look at the team for the upcoming season! pic.twitter.com/WsJaNq8DuT — Johnstown Tomahawks (@JohnstownHawks) July 22, 2021

2021-22 TOMAHAWKS MAIN CAMP SCHEDULE

JULY 24

Game 1: 5 p.m.

Game 2: 6:30 p.m.

Game 3: 8 p.m.

JULY 25

Game 1: 9 a.m.

Game 2: 10:30 a.m.

Game 3: 12 p.m.

Game 4: 4 p.m.

Game 5: 5:30 p.m.

Game 6: 7 p.m.

JULY 26

Game 1: 9 a.m.

Game 2: 10:30 a.m.

Game 3: 12 p.m.

Game 4: 4 p.m.

Game 5: 5:30 p.m.

Game 6: 7 p.m.

JULY 27

All-Star Game: 11 a.m.

Last season, the Tomahawks fell in game five of the first-round series against the Robertson Cup playoffs 4-3.