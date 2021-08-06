Johnstown falls to New Brunswick in AAABA Semis

JOHNSTOWN, Pa. (WTAJ) – Johnstown Paul Carpenter Capital fell 10-5 to New Brunswick Matrix in the semifinals of the AAABA Tournament at Point Stadium.

Johnstown took the lead early, scoring the first five runs. But, New Brunswick had a big sixth inning, scoring five runs.

Justin Scotto had a solo homer in the fifth inning to get the Matrix on the board. He finished the day with three RBIs.

New Brunswick added four more runs in the eighth to go up 10-5. They finish the night with as many hits as runs, while Johnstown finished with nine hits.