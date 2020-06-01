Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League opening up play later this month

Baseball is coming back to Central Pennsylvania.

According to commissioner Don Stanton, the Johnstown Collegiate Baseball League will begin play on Wednesday, June 17. The league will consist of five teams.

Stanton said teams will not be able to practice until this coming Friday when another 16 PA counties move to green phase – including Cambria County.

Games will be played at Sargent’s Stadium at The Point in Johnstown.

COVID-19 previously canceled the All American Amateur Baseball Association (AAABA) Tournament for this coming August.