Johnstown basketball coach no stranger to dealing with racism in sports

JOHNSTOWN, PA. (WTAJ) – “Kids come over to me and will be like, ‘Coach, he called me the N-word.’ “

Race has always played a role in Ryan Durham’s life.”

“I’m a mixed kid, my mom is white, my dad is black. Being able to have both sides, being able to see things is a blessing and a curse,” Durham said.

He played basketball for Greater Johnstown High School almost 20 years ago. Now he’s the head coach

“I’ve been called racial slurs my whole entire life, you get used to it to a certain point but it still angers you,” Durham said.

And he says it’s still happening 20 years later.

“There hasn’t been a season where I haven’t had multiple games and multiple players called the N-word, and it’s very frustrating to try to explain to a 15,16, 17 year old kid about how you cannot react, how you have to swallow and eat it and just focus on the game of basketball, beat him on the court,” Durham said.

But his message of restraint is clear to his players.

“If I got to take you out of this game, they’re winning, they won, they got in your head, and now you can’t play. So instead of yanking them out of the game and having those 1-on-1 discussions that we can have at the end of the game, this is a situation that requires complete and utter focus and control because you never know when that situation is going to happen again,” Durham said.

Durhma knows racism won’t end overnight, but with what’s happened nationwide the past few weeks, he sees changes coming.

“This time just feels different, something changed here and I think we are going to get some progress on dealing with racism in this country.”