After striking a franchise record 18 times Friday night, the Altoona Curve turned it up offensively Saturday night.

The Curve defeated the Erie Seawolves 10-7 in 10 innings Saturday behind a 5 RBI night by Jared Oliva. Logan Hill homered for the second consecutive night for Toon Town, who pulled into a tie for second with Erie in the Western Division. Two and half games behind division leading Bowie.