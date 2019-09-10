Jets sign former Penn State kicker Ficken

Sam Ficken is getting another shot in the NFL.

The former Penn State kicker is signing with the New York Jets after winning kicking competition Tuesday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Ficken was cut by the Green Bay Packers on final cutdown day in August after spending the previous two seasons with the Los Angeles Rams, where he went 3-of-6 on field goals.

The Jets are moving on from Kaare Vedvik, who missed a field goal and an extra point in the New York’s week 1 loss to the Buffalo Bills.