SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa (WTAJ) — Jennserstown Speedway Complex has been named the 2022 Advance My Track Challenge winners by NASCAR, receiving $50,000.

As part of the Advance My Track Challenge, in partnership with Advance Auto Parts, race tracks across the United States and Canada submitted their testimonies as to why they should win a $50,000 grand prize. On Wednesday, May 18 NASCAR announced that Jennserstown Speedway won the challenge.

Jennerstown secured the most votes out of the six remaining NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series (NAAPWS) tracks during the final round. With the money, Jennerstown will be able to enhance the facility.

“Jennerstown is a true gem of the grassroots racing scene in Pennsylvania, and we‘re proud to celebrate their team and community as winners of the Advance My Track Challenge,” Jason McDonell, Advance‘s executive vice president of merchandising, marketing and eCommerce, said. “Fans have supported racing at Jennerstown for generations and winning this challenge is a great example of their passion and dedication for their local track. We‘ve enjoyed seeing how Advance My Track has been embraced by the racing community and we look forward to advancing grassroots racing in the years to come.”

The track opened over 100 years ago as a dirt oval and became a speedway in 1987, officially measuring as a 0.522-mile track. Jennerstown hosts NAAPWS racing and other race series from April to October annually.

Get the latest local news, weather, and community events. Sign up for the WTAJ Newsletter.

As part of the Advance My Track challenge, Alaska Raceway Park, in Palmer, Alaska, finished second and received $15,000. Finishing in third, Adams County Speedway in Corning, Iowa, received $10,000. The challenge began in April with 21 NAAPWS tracks participating. NASCAR says more than 130,000 fans voted this year.

7-time NASCAR Cup Series race winner Ryan Blaney promoted the program through his partnership with Advance Auto. He drives the Advanced Auto Parts Ford Mustang and during the April and May 9th races the Advance My Track Challenge Branding could be seen on his car.

“First off, I‘m excited for the team at Jennerstown,” Blaney said. “It‘s a track that has meant a lot to my family. My grandfather raced there for many years, so it‘s neat to see them win the Advance My Track Challenge. This is such an outstanding program, and I think it‘s great what Advance is doing to support local race tracks. These tracks are all so important to their communities, and for local race fans, there‘s no better value than visiting your local NASCAR track on a Saturday.”

To learn more about the Jennerstown Speedway Complex, visit their website. More information about the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series is on their website.