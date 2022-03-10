SOMERSET COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Jennerstown Speedway announced a return to its roots Thursday saying the track will be sanctioned by NASCAR for the 2022 season.

During a Facebook live stream, General Manager Billy Hribar spoke about the newly signed sanctioning agreement saying it will be the first time in over a decade the Laurel Highlands track will be operating under the NASCAR umbrella.

“It’s an outstanding opportunity for our fans and drivers to showcase the Jennerstown success to the entire country,” Hribar said. “Additionally, we felt the timing was right to bring Jennerstown back to its NASCAR Roots opening up marketing opportunities for both the track and drivers as well as allowing the drivers to compete back on the national level.”

The agreement will reportedly make Jennerstown part of the Advance Auto Parts NASCAR weekly racing series which is a national points championship for local short tracks. Many weekly shows and special events will also be live-streamed on FLO racing.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming Jennerstown Speedway back to the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series family of tracks,” NASCAR Managing Director of Weekly and Touring Series Brandon Igdalsky said. “Jennerstown has such a storied history with NASCAR and is going to be a great venue for showcasing talented drivers on a weekly basis to the local fans who mean so much to the sport.”

Jennerstown Speedway first opened in 1929 making it one of the oldest racing facilities in the country. The track was later paved in 1987 and saw many great NASCAR drivers compete at the facility including Dale Earnhardt Sr., Kyle Busch, Jimmy Johnson and Joey Logano.

The speedway hosted 16 NASCAR Busch North Series events between 1987 and 2000 and 14 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour events between 1990 and 2006. In 2008, the track closed and remained dormant until it was temporarily resurrected in 2014. Jennerstown then returned to full operation in 2015.

“The speedway is our field of dreams,” Hribar said. “The key to our success is consistency. Drivers and fans both know we put the best interest of the racers and fans in mind when making all decisions. These decisions have allowed our program to grow from just ten late models in 2015 to a record 34 late models taking points in the 2021 season. The weekly crowd can exceed 5,000 fans of all ages cheering for their favorite drivers. It’s the place to be on Saturday nights.”

The speedway is scheduled to run its first race on Saturday, May 7 and feature six divisions. More information about upcoming events can be found on the Jennerstown website.