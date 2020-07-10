James Franklin establishes scholarship fund to assist minority students

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State football Coach James Franklin announced on his Twitter Friday a scholarship fund that will assist minority students from lower income families.
The message below states:
“We wanted to encourage students are first generation in their family to attend college, are from lower income families, and whose race, ethnic, cultural, gender and/or national background identity are inadequately represented in the Penn State student body.”
You can read the full statement below: