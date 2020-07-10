James Franklin establishes scholarship fund to assist minority students

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State football Coach James Franklin announced on his Twitter Friday a scholarship fund that will assist minority students from lower income families.

“We wanted to encourage students are first generation in their family to attend college, are from lower income families, and whose race, ethnic, cultural, gender and/or national background identity are inadequately represented in the Penn State student body.”

