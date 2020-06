One former Penn State volleyball player will be returning to the Keystone State for her next coaching stop.

Julie Torbett will take over at Indiana University of Pennsylvania as the next volleyball coach.

IUP names Julie Torbett head @IUPVB coach



Veteran coach takes over Crimson Hawks program after accumulating 447 wins at the Division I level#TalonsUp https://t.co/uyR0KWXfaI — IUP Athletics (@IUPCrimsonHawk) June 10, 2020

Torbett comes to IUP from East Carolina University where she served as head volleyball coach for seven seasons.

She played college volleyball at Penn State graduating in 1990. She helped PSU to four Atlantic 10 championships and four NCAA regional appearances in her time in Happy Valley.