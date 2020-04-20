It still stings for Saint Francis spring sport athletes

It’s been some time since the sports world stopped and now a number of college spring sports athletes are still dealing with a lost season.

We caught up with three Saint Francis University athletes who are from the WTAJ viewing area: softball’s Jordan Frank (DuBois Central Catholic), track and field’s Michelle Hildebrand (Central Cambria), and football’s Mark Conrad (Bishop Guilfoyle). We discussed all sorts of topics starting with the cancellation of spring sports seasons.

Watch the video at the top of this story to hear from Frank and Hildebrand on what it meant to see the season slip away. We will bring you more from these interviews later in the week.