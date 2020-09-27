Indians rally for 8-6 win over Pirates, could host playoffs

Cleveland Indians’ Cesar Hernandez, center, is mobbed by Austin Hedges (17), Carlos Santana (41) and Jose Ramirez (11) after hitting a winning single off Pittsburgh Pirates relief pitcher Chris Stratton during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Friday, Sept. 25, 2020, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)

CLEVELAND (AP) — The Cleveland Indians could be staying home for the first round of the postseason.

Carlos Santana had four RBIs and delivered a go-ahead, two-run double in the seventh inning as the Indians rallied for an 8-6 win over the Pittsburgh Pirates to put themselves in position to gain home-field advantage for their AL wild-card series.

The Indians need the Chicago White Sox to lose to the Cubs to move into second place in the AL Central and fourth in the AL on the final day of the regular season.

The Pirates held a 6-2 lead in the bottom of the sixth, when Franmil Reyes belted a three-run homer that chased starter JT Brubaker and began the comeback.