Huntingdon, State College natives earn at-large bids to NCAA Wrestling Championships

Local Sports

by:

Posted: / Updated:

State College Area High School’s Cole Urbas speaks after signing with Penn in 2019.

Penn State wrestling did not earn any at-large bids to the NCAA Wrestling Championships, but a few local wrestlers earned spots in the national tournament field.

Huntingdon native Jacob Oliver received an at-large bid at 174 pounds. Oliver wrestles for Edinboro University and will wrestle in his second-straight NCAA tournament. Oliver was a two-time PIAA champion for Huntingdon Area High School.

State College native Cole Urbas earned an at-large bid wrestling for the University of Pennsylvania. Urbas is a true freshman and will wrestle in his first NCAA tournament for the Quakers.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss