Huntingdon, State College natives earn at-large bids to NCAA Wrestling Championships

Penn State wrestling did not earn any at-large bids to the NCAA Wrestling Championships, but a few local wrestlers earned spots in the national tournament field.

Huntingdon native Jacob Oliver received an at-large bid at 174 pounds. Oliver wrestles for Edinboro University and will wrestle in his second-straight NCAA tournament. Oliver was a two-time PIAA champion for Huntingdon Area High School.

State College native Cole Urbas earned an at-large bid wrestling for the University of Pennsylvania. Urbas is a true freshman and will wrestle in his first NCAA tournament for the Quakers.