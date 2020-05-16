How a Bellefonte wrestler’s online friendship led to an award-winning podcast

You might recognize Bellefonte’s Jude Swisher from the wrestling mat – or the podium.

The 16-year-old finished up his sophomore season at Bellefonte placing fourth in Pennsylvania. With two more years left of high school wrestling, he is chasing state championship dreams.

If you don’t know him from the wrestling mat, you might know him from the microphone. Swisher is the co-host of the Home Mat Advantage podcast. It is a chance to watch interviews, discussions and even learn a little about fantasy wrestling (just like fantasy football).

Swisher’s co-host is 13-year-old Sam Herring who lives in Memphis, Tennessee. The two formed a friendship online and have been pumping out content ever since.

Swisher wrestled at 126 pounds for the Red Raiders in his sophomore season. Photo Courtesy: Jude Swisher

Swisher’s fourth-place medal at the PIAA wrestling tournament was his first state medal of his young high school career. Photo Courtesy: Jude Swisher

The podcast has welcomed Olympic champions, world champions, NCAA champions and even college coaches. Home Mat Advantage gained enough traction to catch the wrestling world’s attention.

On April 29, WIN Magazine named Swisher and Herring “Journalists of the Year.” The award is usually given to working professionals including Penn State radio broadcaster Jeff Byers.

The selection of Herring and Swisher is the a first for the publication. It is the first podcasters (and teenagers) to win the award. You can hear from WIN Magazine’s editor Mike Finn in the video above on why the two wrestlers earned the recognition.

You can read more on Swisher, Herring, and the Home Mat Advantage podcast here courtesy of our media partners at the Centre Daily Times.