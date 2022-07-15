ALTOONA (WTAJ) — A pair of first inning home runs set the table for the Curve’s 4-2 win Friday night, during a Christmas themed evening at PNG Field.

Back-to-back presents from Blake Sabol and Chris Shakelford gave Altoona an early 3-0 lead over Richmond. Shakelford hit a second one in the third and that provided plenty of room for Altoona’s pitching staff.

Starter Luis Ortiz threw solid coal biscuits, striking out five of the first six batters he faced. He allowed just two hits in four innings, while punching out six. Nick Domkowski, who’s been promoted within the north pole twice this year, pitched four innings out of the reindeer pen. He allowed two home runs to Tyler Fitzgerald, but struck out six. Tyler Samaniego saved Christmas day pitching a hitless ninth.

Altoona picked up a second-consecutive win over Richmond heading into the weekend series.