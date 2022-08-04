HOLLIDAYSBURG, Pa. (WTAJ) — With a win this past weekend, The Hollidaysburg 12U All-star team is stopping in Connecticut with hopes to continue on their path to the Little League World Series

Hard work and dedication are paying off for the team after winning the state championships on Sunday, July 31. The win is taking them to the Little League World Series Regional Competition in Bristol, Conn. where they look to pick up another victory and continue on the road to Williamsport for the World Series.

Many of the players, however, say they’re taking it one game at a time and not looking past the next game. Humble enough to know this could all end, but confident enough to look for that big “W.”

“We’re not going to be too cocky, we’re going to be out there knowing that we are able to lose but we have the capability to win,” player Chase Link said.

“If you think too far ahead, then you get too cocky and then you start losing focus during all the games like thinking oh, we’ll make it to this point, we’ll win this game and then like you need to take it one inning at a time and one pitch at a time,” player Braden Hatch said.

Coaches say the team’s chemistry and talent are only one part of the equation. The other part is the hard work and sacrifices each player, and parents/family members, have devoted to this season.

“It makes me tear up because it’s a great group of kids and it’s a passion that we have. It’s something that we’ve worked hard for them and they’ve responded,” Assistant coach Brad hatch said. “I mean anything that we’ve asked them to do, whether it be additional workouts, whether its response to criticism, there have been kids that have been hollered at, it’s not always positive and they’ve responded.”

“It’s about people wanting to give the kids, and provide them with, experiences that don’t just make them great baseball players, but help prepare them for life.” Brad Hatch, Assistant Coach

Get daily updates on local news, weather and sports by signing up for the WTAJ Newsletter

The team takes the field Sunday morning in Bristol, Connecticut.

A sendoff is planned for Thursday night at 8 p.m. from the Hollidaysburg little league field.