PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) — Hollidaysburg native Lafferty made his NHL debut with the Pittsburgh Penguins Tuesday night. Tonight, he scored his first goal with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

GOAL! LAFFERTY! His first in the NHL makes it 7-4 for the Penguins with under two minutes remaining in regulation. pic.twitter.com/O5mFS8oQXT — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) October 13, 2019

He also finished the game with three assists. Penguins beat the Minnesota Wild, 7-4.