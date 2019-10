PITTSBURGH, Pa. (WTAJ) – Sam Lafferty has waited his whole life for the phone call he got on Monday.

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced Monday that they are calling up the Hollidaysburg native to the NHL to help the team as they deal with some long-term injuries.

Lafferty will become the first hockey player from Blair County to be on an NHL regular season roster Tuesday when the Penguins play the Winnipeg Jets at PPG Paints Arena.