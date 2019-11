Pittsburgh Penguins center Sam Lafferty (37) handles the puck during an NHL hockey game against the Dallas Stars in Dallas, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019. (AP Photo/Tony Gutierrez)

That did not take long. One local hockey star is heading back to Pittsburgh.

The Pittsburgh Penguins announced the team is once again calling up Hollidaysburg native Sam Lafferty Tuesday.

The Penguins have recalled forward Sam Lafferty from the @WBSPenguins. Lafferty, 24, played ten games with Pittsburgh this season, recording three goals and three assists.



Full details: https://t.co/o05iLpmEhG pic.twitter.com/rh1y24UKdR — Pittsburgh Penguins (@penguins) November 5, 2019

Lafferty just took a trip back down to the minor leagues last week. He was assigned to the Wilkes Barre-Scranton Penguins for the last five days.

He played in 10 games for Pittsburgh after being called up on Oct. 8. He scored his first NHL goal on Oct. 12.