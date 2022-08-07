BRISTOL, Ct (WTAJ) — The Hollidaysburg 12U All-star Little League team is continuing their domination as they defeated Washington D.C. 7-3 Sunday.

With the win, the team moves one step closer to playing in the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania. The team will take the day off Monday before returning to action Tuesday at 7 p.m.

An opponent is still to be determined.

Last Sunday, the team won the State Championship after defeating Greencastle. The team has won six straight games after losing to Keystone on Thursday, July 28.