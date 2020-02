Altoona girls basketball had defeated Hollidaysburg in 13 straight games – until Monday night.

Hollidaysburg defeated Altoona 44-41 snapping the Lady Mountain Lions’ win streak. Marin Miller had 25 points on the night.

Altoona had a chance to tie the game with less than five seconds left, but a the three-pointer would rim out.

Watch the video above for more.