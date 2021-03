(WTAJ) — District 6 Class AA Girls Basketball quarterfinals took place Tuesday night.

Bishop McCort 77 Blairsville 57

Ally Stephens got things started for McCort with a corner three. She’d finish with 18 points on the night. Alexis Martin had a team-high 19 points.

Southern Huntingdon 69 Bellwood Antis 56

The Rockets were led by Jenny Cantrell’s 35 team-high 39 points.