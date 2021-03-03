Highlights: District 6 Class A Boys Basketball Quarterfinals

(WTAJ) — District 6 basketball playoffs are in full swing as Class A boys compete in quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Williamsburg 82 Blacklick Valley 38

Blue Pirates were up 51 to 15 at half. Drew Hileman had a team high 20 points on the night. Lambert Palmer had 18. Five Blue Pirates had double digit points. Williamsburg moves on to play Harmony in the semifinals. Harmony defeated Ferndale 37 to 30.

Bishop Carroll 67 Conemaugh Valley 44

Evan Amigh led the Huskies with a team high 15 points on the night. Spencer Myers and Tommy Heinrich both had 11. Bishop Carroll moves on to face St. Josephs’s. The Wolfpack defeated Saltsburg 50 to 39.