Highlights and scores from Monday’s District 6 Basketball Semifinals

(WTAJ) — District 6 Class AAA Girls and Class AAAAA Boys Basketball held their semifinals on Monday.

D6 3A Girls Forest Hills 34 Penn Cambria 28

Paige Debias and Jordyn Smith led the Lady Rangers with eight points apiece. Emily Hite had a team-high nine points for Penn Cambria. Forest Hill advances to the district title game to face Cambria Heights.

D6 3A Girls Cambria Heights 60 Penns Valley 40

A strong second half carried the Lady Highlanders to victory. Kristen Weakland led the team with 27 points. Leah Bebin led Penns Valley with 12. Cambria Heights now faces Forest Hills for the district title.

D6 5A Boys Shikellamy 39 Bellefonte 37

Shikellamy advances to the district title game to face Central Mountain.

D6 5A Boys Central Mountain 68 Hollidaysburg 60

The Wildcats were led by Jack Hanna’s 15 points. Central Mountain advances to face Shikellamy for the district title