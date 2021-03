Highlights and scores: District basketball finals and playoffs continue

(WTAJ) Tuesday’s action resulted in two district champions and teams moving on to the finals!

D6 Class A Boys Basketball Championship: Bishop Carroll 61 Williamsburg 43

Bishop Carroll wins the District 6 Class A title. They will now advance to state playoffs.

D6 Class A Girls Basketball Championship: Bishop Guilfoyle 69 Portage 36

The Lady Marauders win the District 6 Class A title. Four players reached double digit points.

D6 Class AAA Boys Basketball Semifinals: Bishop Guilfoyle 55 Richland 37

BG advances to face Westmont Hilltop in the finals.

D6 Class AAA Boys Basketball Semifinals: Westmont Hilltop 66 Philipsburg-Osceola 62

Westmont advances to the finals to face Bishop Guilfoyle.

D5 Class A Girls Basketball Semifinals: Shanksville 57 Shade 32

Defending champion Shanksville advances to the district finals against Berlin.

D5 Class A Girls Basketball Semifinals: Berlin 65 Fannett-Metal 59

Berlin advances to take on Shanksville in the district title.

D5 Class AA Girls Basketball Semifinals: Windber 59 Conemaugh Township 31

Windber advances to face Tussey Mountain in the district finals.

D5 Class AA Girls Basketball Semifinals: Tussey Mountain 42 North Star 25

The Titans advance to face Windber in the district finals.

D5/8/9 AAA Boys Basketball Sub-regional: Chestnut Ridge 71 North Star 62