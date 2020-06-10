High school sports teams in PA are now allowed to resume workouts

The wait is over and high school sports teams in Pennsylvania can start preparing for the fall.

Governor Tom Wolf’s office released a series of guidelines for sports to resume in PA Wednesday. This opened the door for the PIAA to move up its July 1 return date.

The PIAA has erased its July 1 guideline for workouts to resume. Now schools can begin voluntary workouts as soon as the school’s “governing body” approves a health and safety plan and posts it to the school’s website. The plans do not need to be submitted to the Department of Health or the Department of Education for approval.

In short: once schools have come up with their plan – following the guidance of the governor’s office and posted the plan online – teams can begin voluntary workouts.

Here are some key points of the Governor’s guidelines for resuming workouts:

All counties in Pennsylvania are in the yellow and green phase currently

“Gatherings of all participants, including players, athletic staff, officials and spectators” are limited to 25 people in Yellow Phase counties and 250 people (Or 50 percent capacity) in green phase counties

Coaches and other personnel should wear face masks and screen players for symptoms before practices and competitions

Follow social distancing practices and clean/disinfect equipment

