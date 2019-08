The Williamsburg Pirates have a new coach looking to bounce back from a disappointing season.

Williamsburg went 0-10 last year and now will be coached by Ryan Hileman. Hileman coached at the junior high level at Williamsburg previously.

The team will also rely on a new quarterback in Adam Uplinger. Uplinger, a senior, said he suffered a broken bone as a freshman and has not played football since.

Watch the video above for more.