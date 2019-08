The Tussey Mountain Titans are poised to carry the momentum picked up during their 2018 season into 2019.

Coming off an 8-3 campaign, the Titans return their gunslinger in Matthew Leonard and running back Tyler Rhodes, who will look to fill the void left by 1,000 yard rusher Cole Weist.

Tussey Mountain opens their season on the road against Claysburg-Kimmel on Friday August 23rd at 7 pm.