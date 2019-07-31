High School Hype Season Preview Schedule

We will work to preview high school football teams with our High School Hype Season Previews starting on Thursday, Aug. 1.

You can see the full schedule below to find out when to catch your team’s preview. All previews will take place during the sports segment of each newscast on WTAJ.

Thursday, Aug. 1

6 p.m. Penns Valley

11 p.m. Tyrone



Friday, Aug. 2

6 p.m. Bellefonte

11 p.m. Philipsburg-Osceola



Saturday, Aug. 3

11 P.M. Huntingdon



Sunday, Aug. 4

11 p.m. Bishop Carroll



Monday, Aug. 5

6 p.m. Bald Eagle

11 p.m. Clearfield



Tuesday, Aug. 6

6 p.m. Brockway

11 p.m. Bellwood-Antis



Wednesday, Aug. 7

6 p.m. Williamsburg

11 p.m. West Branch



Thursday, Aug. 8

6 p.m. Claysburg-Kimmel

11 p.m. Glendale



Friday, Aug. 9

6 p.m. Moshannon Valley

11 p.m. Tussey Mountain



Saturday Aug. 10

11 p.m. Northern Bedford County



Monday, Aug. 12

6 p.m. Southern Huntingdon

11 p.m. Bedford



Tuesday, Aug. 13

6 p.m. Juniata Valley

11 p.m. Penn Cambria



Wednesday, Aug. 14

6 p.m. Brookville

11 p.m. Cambria Heights



Thursday, Aug. 15

6 p.m. Curwensville

11 p.m. Elk County Catholic



Friday, Aug. 16

6 p.m. Punxsutawney

11 p.m. Ridgway



Saturday Aug. 17

11 p.m. Somerset



Sunday Aug. 18

6 p.m. Central

11 p.m. Johnstown



Monday, Aug. 19

6 p.m. Richland

11 p.m. Chestnut Ridge



Tuesday, Aug. 20

6 p.m. Forest Hills

11 p.m. Bishop Guilfoyle



Wednesday, Aug. 21

6 p.m.Westmont

11 p.m. Hollidaysburg



Thursday, Aug. 22

6 p.m. Altoona Area

11 p.m. State College Area



WEB ONLY

Everett

Cameron County

St. Marys

Bishop McCort

Central Cambria