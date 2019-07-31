High School Hype Season Preview Schedule

We will work to preview high school football teams with our High School Hype Season Previews starting on Thursday, Aug. 1.
You can see the full schedule below to find out when to catch your team’s preview. All previews will take place during the sports segment of each newscast on WTAJ.
Thursday, Aug. 1
6 p.m. Penns Valley
11 p.m. Tyrone
Friday, Aug. 2
6 p.m. Bellefonte
11 p.m. Philipsburg-Osceola
Saturday, Aug. 3
11 P.M. Huntingdon
Sunday, Aug. 4
11 p.m. Bishop Carroll
Monday, Aug. 5
6 p.m. Bald Eagle
11 p.m. Clearfield
Tuesday, Aug. 6
6 p.m. Brockway
11 p.m. Bellwood-Antis
Wednesday, Aug. 7
6 p.m. Williamsburg
11 p.m. West Branch
Thursday, Aug. 8
6 p.m. Claysburg-Kimmel
11 p.m. Glendale
Friday, Aug. 9
6 p.m. Moshannon Valley
11 p.m. Tussey Mountain
Saturday Aug. 10
11 p.m. Northern Bedford County
Monday, Aug. 12
6 p.m. Southern Huntingdon
11 p.m. Bedford
Tuesday, Aug. 13
6 p.m. Juniata Valley
11 p.m. Penn Cambria
Wednesday, Aug. 14
6 p.m. Brookville
11 p.m. Cambria Heights
Thursday, Aug. 15
6 p.m. Curwensville
11 p.m. Elk County Catholic
Friday, Aug. 16
6 p.m. Punxsutawney
11 p.m. Ridgway
Saturday Aug. 17
11 p.m. Somerset
Sunday Aug. 18
6 p.m. Central
11 p.m. Johnstown
Monday, Aug. 19
6 p.m. Richland
11 p.m. Chestnut Ridge
Tuesday, Aug. 20
6 p.m. Forest Hills
11 p.m. Bishop Guilfoyle
Wednesday, Aug. 21
6 p.m.Westmont
11 p.m. Hollidaysburg
Thursday, Aug. 22
6 p.m. Altoona Area
11 p.m. State College Area
WEB ONLY
Everett
Cameron County
St. Marys
Bishop McCort
Central Cambria