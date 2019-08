Our next stop in the High School Hype tour is a team coming off a historic season.

Juniata Valley took home the District 6 title for the first time in 31 years in 2018. The team finished 11-3 and lost to Lackawanna Trail in the 1A State Semifinals.

Now the team is set to prove it was not a one-and-done type of year.

