Our next stop on the High School Hype tour is a team looking to move on after losing a legendary coach.

Curwensville coach Andy Evanko passed away in June after battling ALS. New coach Jim Thompson played for Evanko at Curwensville and now steps into the head coaching role at his alma mater.

The Golden Tide finished 7-5 last season falling to Smethport in the playoffs.

Watch the video above for more.