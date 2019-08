We take another stop on our High School Hype tour, this time in Johnstown.

The Bishop McCort Crushers are coming off a 3-8 season.

Head Coach Brian Basile is going into his 5th year as head coach for the Crushers.

Basile says this is the best off season he has had in the five years he’s been a coach and he’s very excited for what’s in store for the program.

Watch the video above to hear from coach and Jacob Ardary.