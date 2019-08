The Bellefonte Red Raiders look forward to a full slate of home games this season.

In 2018, Bellefonte played its home games at Lock Haven University before the completion of Rogers Stadium allowed the team to play its first true home game against Bald Eagle.

Bellefonte won that game on a late field goal 10-9 – in the driving rain.

Bellefonte finished 9-3 in 2018 before falling to Clearfield in the playoffs.

