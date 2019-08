The Altoona Mountain Lions have a new head coach with a familiar name.

Vince Nedimeyer Jr. takes over the program for his first season as head coach. He is the son of former Altoona coach, athletic director and principal Vince Nedimeyer.

Altoona went 2-8 last season.

The team hopes to rally around Nedimeyer – an Altoona alum – to turn the program around.