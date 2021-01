We bring you a couple standout high school basketball games from Friday, Jan. 29.

The Johnstown boys defeated Bishop Guilfoyle 69-57 in a rematch from the LHAC championship game last season. Joziah Wyatt-Taylor had a game-high 27 points.

The Tyrone Golden Eagles also kept a hold on the top of the Mountain League with a 62-35 win over Clearfield.

