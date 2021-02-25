High School Hoops: Central PA Conference Tournaments

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – A number of local teams hit the hardwood for different conference tournament semifinal games Thursday night.

You can find a collection of semifinal results and finals pairings below:

Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference

Boys basketball

Johnstown defeated Penn Cambria 78-58

Bishop Guilfoyle defeated Bedford 70-54

Johnstown will play Bishop Guilfoyle at 4 p.m. at Central Cambria in the LHAC championship game. This is a rematch from last year’s LHAC championship game.

Girls basketball

Forest Hills defeated Westmont Hilltop 44-27

Bishop McCort defeated Bishop Guilfoyle 56-49

Forest Hills will play Bishop McCort Saturday at 1 p.m. at Central Cambria in the LHAC championship game.

Western PA Athletic Conference

Boys basketball

Berlin defeated Conemaugh Township 71-61

Portage defeated Shade 66-38

Portage will play Berlin Saturday in the WestPAC championship game.

Girls basketball

Shanksville defeated Portage 43-35

Windber defeated Berlin 48-42

Shanksville will play Windber Saturday in the WestPAC championship game.