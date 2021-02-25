High School Hoops: Central PA Conference Tournaments

STATE COLLEGE, Pa. (WTAJ) – A number of local teams hit the hardwood for different conference tournament semifinal games Thursday night.
You can find a collection of semifinal results and finals pairings below:
Laurel Highlands Athletic Conference
Boys basketball
Johnstown defeated Penn Cambria 78-58
Bishop Guilfoyle defeated Bedford 70-54
Johnstown will play Bishop Guilfoyle at 4 p.m. at Central Cambria in the LHAC championship game. This is a rematch from last year’s LHAC championship game.
Girls basketball
Forest Hills defeated Westmont Hilltop 44-27
Bishop McCort defeated Bishop Guilfoyle 56-49
Forest Hills will play Bishop McCort Saturday at 1 p.m. at Central Cambria in the LHAC championship game.
Western PA Athletic Conference
Boys basketball
Berlin defeated Conemaugh Township 71-61
Portage defeated Shade 66-38
Portage will play Berlin Saturday in the WestPAC championship game.
Girls basketball
Shanksville defeated Portage 43-35
Windber defeated Berlin 48-42
Shanksville will play Windber Saturday in the WestPAC championship game.