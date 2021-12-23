High School Basketball Scores Wednesday December 23rd

BOYS BASKETBALL
Bedford 76, Central Cambria 73
Bishop Carroll 58, Bishop McCort 31
Blacklick Valley 60, Shanksville-Stoneycreek 50
Central Martinsburg 59, Somerset 38
Clearfield 54, West Branch 39
Conemaugh Valley 98, Meyersdale 27
Elk County Catholic 44, Punxsutawney 34
Juniata Valley 45, St. Joseph’s Catholic 35
McConnellsburg 65, Everett 49
North Star 60, Rockwood 36
Penn Cambria 65, Greater Johnstown 60
Philipsburg-Osceola 74, Moshannon Valley 36
Richland 60, Forest Hills 32
Southern Fulton 45, Claysburg-Kimmel 27
Southern Huntingdon 68, Fannett-Metal 39
Windber 62, Cambria Heights 32
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bedford 66, Central Cambria 36
Berlin-Brothersvalley 48, Windber Area 46
Bishop McCort 69, Bishop Carroll 50
Forest Hills 61, Richland 56
Northern Bedford 64, Mount Union 37
Penn Cambria 70, Greater Johnstown 22
Tussey Mountain 67, Forbes Road 17
Tyrone 45, Punxsutawney 26
Westmont Hilltop 66, Chestnut Ridge 41
Williamsburg 57, Penns Valley 44
Windber 38, Cambria Heights 34