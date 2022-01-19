High school basketball scores & highlights from Wednesday, January 19

Highlights above include: Penn Cambria at Richland, Bishop Carroll at Bishop Guilfoyle, and Westmont Hilltop at Bishop McCort
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bedford 56, Greater Johnstown 54
Bishop Guilfoyle 66, Bishop Carroll 47
Bishop McCort 54, Westmont Hilltop 43
Cambria Heights 63, River Valley 48
Conemaugh Valley 52, Ferndale 49
Penn Cambria 48, Richland 43
Windber 69, Tyrone 62
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bedford 67, Greater Johnstown 43
Bishop Guilfoyle 51, Bishop Carroll 45
Bishop McCort 52, Westmont Hilltop 49
Huntingdon 62, Penns Valley 46