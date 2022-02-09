High school basketball scores & highlights from Wednesday, February 9

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bishop Guilfoyle 83, Chestnut Ridge 62

Once a close game, Bishop Guilfoyle opened it up in the fourth quarter with an impressive run of three-balls in the Marauders 83-62 win over Chestnut Ridge. BG scored 29, hitting nine threes in the final quarter in the win, the team hit 19 in the game. Junior Patrick Haige hit nine threes, and scored 34 in the game. BG moved to 16-4 on the season, bouncing back from Tuesday’s loss to Richland.

OTHER BOYS SCORES

Cambria Heights 71, Forest Hills 69, OT

Hollidaysburg 50, Altoona 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Berlin-Brothersvalley 66, Meyersdale 39

Bishop McCort 81, Bishop Carroll 53

Cambria Heights 62, Claysburg-Kimmel 41

Conemaugh Valley 58, Ferndale 37

Forest Hills 58, Richland 45

Southern Huntingdon 56, Penns Valley 51

Windber 43, Juniata Valley 37