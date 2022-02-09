High school basketball scores & highlights from Tuesday, February 8th

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Richland 80, Bishop Guilfoyle 75
In a dramatic game between two of the top LHAC tames, Richland held on to beat Bishop Guilfoyle 80-75, improving to 17-4 on the season. Sam Penna scored a game-high 27 points in the win, including 12 in the fourth quarter. Freshman Jude Haigh led the Marauders with 20.
OTHER BOYS SCORES
Bedford 74, Forest Hills 70
Bellefonte 59, Tyrone 42
Berlin-Brothersvalley 65, Salisbury-Elk Lick 20
Bishop Carroll 59, Conemaugh Valley 42
Brookville 57, Elk County Catholic 52
Clearfield 42, Penns Valley 39
Conemaugh Township 64, Portage Area 60
Harrisburg 58, State College 56
Windber 73, North Star 47
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Punxsutawney 43, St. Marys 21
