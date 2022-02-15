High school basketball scores & highlights from Tuesday, February 15th

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.
BOYS BASKETBALL
Bedford 71, Bishop McCort 56
Cedar Cliff 50, Cumberland Valley 46
Clearfield 71, Curwensville 49
West Branch 62, Glendale 56
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Juniata Valley 56, Glendale 20
Juniata Valley hosted Glendale and the Hornets came out of the gate on fire scoring the first 18 points of the game and Juniata Valley cruised from there defeating the Vikings 56-20.
OTHER GIRLS SCORES
Bedford 48, Forest Hills 47
Dubois Central Catholic 57, Eisenhower 13
Shade 76, Conemaugh Valley 48