High school basketball scores & highlights from Tuesday, February 15th

Scores posted below reflect central Pennsylvania high school scores that have all been submitted to WTAJ or the Associated Press. To submit scores, email sports@wtajtv.com. Corresponding highlights may be included above.

BOYS BASKETBALL

Bedford 71, Bishop McCort 56

Cedar Cliff 50, Cumberland Valley 46

Clearfield 71, Curwensville 49

West Branch 62, Glendale 56

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Juniata Valley 56, Glendale 20

Juniata Valley hosted Glendale and the Hornets came out of the gate on fire scoring the first 18 points of the game and Juniata Valley cruised from there defeating the Vikings 56-20.

OTHER GIRLS SCORES

Bedford 48, Forest Hills 47

Dubois Central Catholic 57, Eisenhower 13

Shade 76, Conemaugh Valley 48